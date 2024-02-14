CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 117.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.73.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CNP opened at $27.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.06. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $31.43.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Christopher A. Foster acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,173.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

