Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after buying an additional 1,678,893 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,754.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,532,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,143,000 after acquiring an additional 14,471,919 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,959,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,239,000 after purchasing an additional 569,173 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,878,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,118,000 after purchasing an additional 397,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,991,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,135,000 after purchasing an additional 315,693 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $76.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.01. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

