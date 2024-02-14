6,581 Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Roku by 693.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Roku during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.61.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $3,499,767.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,963 shares of company stock valued at $14,045,020. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $89.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.80. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.62 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

