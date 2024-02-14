Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Hits New 1-Year High at $103.30

Shares of Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$103.30 and last traded at C$103.00, with a volume of 10325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$101.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Hammond Power Solutions from C$69.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Get Hammond Power Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hammond Power Solutions

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

Insider Transactions at Hammond Power Solutions

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$86.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$69.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$948.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In related news, Director Grant Cameron Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.50, for a total value of C$815,000.00. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.