Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Hits New 1-Year High at $103.30

Shares of Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$103.30 and last traded at C$103.00, with a volume of 10325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$101.34.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Hammond Power Solutions from C$69.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Hammond Power Solutions
Hammond Power Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %
Insider Transactions at Hammond Power Solutions
In related news, Director Grant Cameron Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.50, for a total value of C$815,000.00. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.
Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile
Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hammond Power Solutions
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 5 top office REITs to buy now
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- It’s time to put Shopify stock back on the buy list
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 5 best fintech stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.