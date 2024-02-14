Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $8.08

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.08, but opened at $8.34. Valneva shares last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 477 shares changing hands.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a report on Monday, December 4th.
Valneva Trading Down 3.7 %
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Valneva by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Valneva during the 1st quarter valued at $858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.98% of the company’s stock.
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.
