Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up to $11.20

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.20, but opened at $12.06. Pharming Group shares last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 1,668 shares trading hands.

Pharming Group Trading Down 13.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharming Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pharming Group stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

Featured Stories

