Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,974 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,186,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 4,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,704,000 after purchasing an additional 332,719 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,533,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,801,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 314.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 226,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,948,000 after purchasing an additional 171,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INGR shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.60.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $108.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $89.54 and a 12 month high of $113.46.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.50%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

