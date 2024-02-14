Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,708 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 117.6% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 43.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 327.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

FIVN stock opened at $73.85 on Wednesday. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.01 and a 12 month high of $92.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.70 and its 200 day moving average is $71.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $380,962.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,956.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

