Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,903 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of New York Times worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,490,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,866 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 16,960.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,782,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,236 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at $51,766,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,189 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 1,929,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,985,000 after acquiring an additional 763,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

New York Times Stock Performance

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $44.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.08. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $49.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.46.

New York Times Increases Dividend

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. New York Times had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $676.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 31.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NYT. StockNews.com cut shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Times has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on New York Times

New York Times Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.