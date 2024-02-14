Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,209 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.03% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $52,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIGI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,766,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,918 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 333.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,298,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,684,000 after buying an additional 999,327 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,381,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,707,000 after buying an additional 269,874 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 837,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,924,000 after buying an additional 158,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,651,000 after purchasing an additional 123,559 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $78.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $80.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.41 and its 200-day moving average is $74.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3743 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

