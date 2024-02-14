UBS Group AG Has $53.86 Million Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,219 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $53,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $84.06 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $62.10 and a twelve month high of $90.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.