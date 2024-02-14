Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,896 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,683 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 3,896 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $856,426,000 after purchasing an additional 494,939 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9,735.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $243,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,489 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $261,933,000 after buying an additional 289,165 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,300,990 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $171,978,000 after buying an additional 295,239 shares during the period. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,115,268 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $121,096,000 after buying an additional 221,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DKS opened at $165.57 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $167.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.53.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.68%.

DKS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.19.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $454,262.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

