Short Interest in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Expands By 22.3%

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,970,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the January 15th total of 11,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.80 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.16.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

NASDAQ GT opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $184,257.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,461.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 49.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

See Also

