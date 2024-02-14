BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Short Interest Up 22.8% in January

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,600 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the January 15th total of 131,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BioCardia Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCDA opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59. BioCardia has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $2.92.

Get BioCardia alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost sold 129,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total transaction of $55,814.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,896,025 shares in the company, valued at $815,290.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCardia

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCDA. CM Management LLC grew its position in BioCardia by 74.9% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 257,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BioCardia by 57.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 238,554 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BioCardia by 50.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 48,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in BioCardia during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioCardia during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 16.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of BioCardia in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

View Our Latest Research Report on BCDA

BioCardia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, engages in development of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.