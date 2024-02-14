BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Short Interest Up 22.8% in January

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,600 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the January 15th total of 131,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
BioCardia Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BCDA opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59. BioCardia has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $2.92.
In related news, major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost sold 129,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total transaction of $55,814.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,896,025 shares in the company, valued at $815,290.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of BioCardia in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.
BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, engages in development of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.
