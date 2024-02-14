Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Short Interest Up 22.1% in January

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the January 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 498,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Inogen Price Performance

Inogen stock opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.80. Inogen has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

Institutional Trading of Inogen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Inogen by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 20,042 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Inogen by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,523 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Inogen from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

