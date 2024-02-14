First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the January 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

FNY opened at $68.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.27. The company has a market cap of $302.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.13. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $55.33 and a 12-month high of $70.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0619 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNY. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000.

The First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of mid-cap growth stocks selected by AlphaDex selection methodology from the S&P 400 Index. FNY was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

