First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the January 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 2.9 %

FNY opened at $68.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.27. The company has a market cap of $302.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.13. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $55.33 and a 12-month high of $70.40.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0619 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNY. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000.

The First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of mid-cap growth stocks selected by AlphaDex selection methodology from the S&P 400 Index. FNY was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

