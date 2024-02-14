The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Short Interest Update

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the January 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The GDL Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDL. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GDL Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 360.6% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 24.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GDL Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000.

The GDL Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:GDL opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The GDL Fund has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $8.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.87.

The GDL Fund Announces Dividend

The GDL Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%.

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

