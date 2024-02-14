Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Up to $22.27

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.27, but opened at $22.97. Frontline shares last traded at $23.01, with a volume of 642,762 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on FRO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Frontline from $24.40 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $232.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.94 million. Frontline had a net margin of 40.09% and a return on equity of 31.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frontline plc will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Frontline by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
