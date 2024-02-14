COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Gap Up to $10.32

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.32, but opened at $10.56. COMPASS Pathways shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 79,387 shares traded.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

COMPASS Pathways Trading Down 6.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average of $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $650.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a current ratio of 18.55.

In other COMPASS Pathways news, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 25,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $215,012.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,172,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,839,573.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other COMPASS Pathways news, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 25,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $215,012.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,172,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,839,573.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 19,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $210,243.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,144,994 shares in the company, valued at $43,895,486.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,663 shares of company stock valued at $609,020 over the last ninety days. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 249.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 229.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. 18.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

