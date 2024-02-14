Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $17.12, but opened at $17.48. Abrdn Healthcare Investors shares last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 71,515 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.12.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Healthcare Investors

About Abrdn Healthcare Investors

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 349,600.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 18.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

