Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $17.12, but opened at $17.48. Abrdn Healthcare Investors shares last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 71,515 shares traded.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.
Abrdn Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.7 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.12.
About Abrdn Healthcare Investors
Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.
