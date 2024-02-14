Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Shares Gap Down to $10.60

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.60, but opened at $10.30. Ispire Technology shares last traded at $10.41, with a volume of 32,920 shares changing hands.

Ispire Technology Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.14.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.94 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ispire Technology

About Ispire Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Ispire Technology by 13.1% during the third quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 990,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ispire Technology by 557.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 105,591 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ispire Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $969,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ispire Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ispire Technology during the second quarter valued at about $369,000. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

