Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Shares Gap Down to $10.60

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.60, but opened at $10.30. Ispire Technology shares last traded at $10.41, with a volume of 32,920 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.14.
Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.94 million during the quarter.
Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.
