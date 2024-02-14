ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Shares Gap Down to $184.63

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $184.63, but opened at $179.87. ResMed shares last traded at $182.29, with a volume of 59,760 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.30.

Get ResMed alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RMD

ResMed Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.69.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.74%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ResMed

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 224.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.