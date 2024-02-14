Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Shares Gap Down to $12.12

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.12, but opened at $11.01. Assembly Biosciences shares last traded at $11.88, with a volume of 14,559 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.43.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, major shareholder Alexander Schornstein purchased 24,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $233,990.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 655,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,134,141.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASMB. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 52.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 262,416 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 123.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 68,411 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 587.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 65,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 12.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 55,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.

