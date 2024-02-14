iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,244,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $60,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 833.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHI stock opened at $56.05 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $57.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.28.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

