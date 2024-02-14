Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 283 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $9,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 83.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.0% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $580,295.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,917. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $580,295.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,917. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $292,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,092.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,354 shares of company stock worth $2,053,571 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE ARE opened at $112.77 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $167.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 208.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). The business had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 3.59%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 940.76%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.