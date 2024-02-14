Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,115,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,887 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Amcor worth $10,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amcor by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,887,000 after purchasing an additional 358,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,254,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,095,000 after purchasing an additional 409,092 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,621,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,491,000 after purchasing an additional 594,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Amcor by 40.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after buying an additional 7,854,257 shares in the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMCR opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $11.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.64%.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $96,350.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,228.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

