Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 228,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,496 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $10,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 15.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,052,000 after buying an additional 45,246 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 57.2% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 68,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% in the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 81,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM stock opened at $61.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.14. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $61.98.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.