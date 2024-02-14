Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 268,084 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 335,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 268,084 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in UDR were worth $11,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UDR in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in UDR by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Insider Transactions at UDR

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 939,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

UDR Stock Down 2.7 %

UDR Announces Dividend

Shares of UDR stock opened at $34.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.53. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $45.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on UDR from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on UDR from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

Get Our Latest Report on UDR

UDR Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.