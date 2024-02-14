Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 202 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 0.5% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 37.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in Paycom Software by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 98.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

PAYC opened at $186.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.55 and a 200 day moving average of $231.60. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $374.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

PAYC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

