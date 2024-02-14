Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stake Cut by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 65.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,974 shares of company stock valued at $123,226 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

PEG stock opened at $58.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $65.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.26 and a 200-day moving average of $60.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 40.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PEG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

View Our Latest Report on PEG

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.