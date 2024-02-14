Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 1,806 BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 733,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 249,932 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,324,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,777,000 after buying an additional 202,372 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,868,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 722,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,452,000 after buying an additional 201,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 3,749 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $120,642.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,873.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,061 shares of company stock worth $163,368 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.16. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.09 million, a P/E ratio of 53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.13.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BJRI. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

