Headlands Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 491 Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 491 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 13,518 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 239.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $125.45 on Wednesday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -737.90 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WIX. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.06.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

