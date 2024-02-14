Headlands Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Headlands Technologies LLC lowered its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth approximately $41,301,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,482,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $33,285,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $24,742,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $17,880,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $176,188.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,086. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of OLLI opened at $78.54 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.94 and a fifty-two week high of $83.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.67.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $480.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on OLLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.23.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

