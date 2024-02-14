Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $231.71.

TT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $269.37 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies has a 52 week low of $162.04 and a 52 week high of $278.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total value of $138,856.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,449,442.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total value of $138,856.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,449,442.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,345,214.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,039 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 453.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.