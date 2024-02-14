Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Hits New 12-Month High at $310.15

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $310.15 and last traded at $310.15, with a volume of 10716 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $308.07.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

