Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Hits New 12-Month High at $101.47

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $101.47 and last traded at $101.35, with a volume of 13722 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.65.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.39.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XMMO. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

