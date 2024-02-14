Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Hits New 52-Week High at $76.35

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.35 and last traded at $76.34, with a volume of 30356 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.89.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.24 and its 200 day moving average is $70.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,317,362 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,492,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,519 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,509.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,943,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,811,000 after acquiring an additional 17,766,110 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,576,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,993,000 after acquiring an additional 119,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,271,000 after acquiring an additional 25,032 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

