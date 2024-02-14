iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Sets New 52-Week High at $59.81

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.81 and last traded at $59.80, with a volume of 2460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.47.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $839.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,333,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,405,000 after purchasing an additional 386,693 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,892,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,928,000 after acquiring an additional 14,470 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,877,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,585,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,106,000 after acquiring an additional 34,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 662,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,450,000 after purchasing an additional 36,296 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

