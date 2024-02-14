Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.34

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.34 and last traded at $38.34, with a volume of 32832 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.27.
Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.71.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBEF. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $465,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 84,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 365.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 30,682 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 126,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 151,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,299,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period.
About Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF
The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.
Featured Articles
