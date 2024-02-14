Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.34

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.34 and last traded at $38.34, with a volume of 32832 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.27.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBEF. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $465,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 84,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 365.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 30,682 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 126,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 151,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,299,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period.

About Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Featured Articles

