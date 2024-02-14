Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.44

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.44 and last traded at $45.42, with a volume of 71434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kaman in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kaman from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Get Kaman alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KAMN

Kaman Trading Down 0.9 %

Institutional Trading of Kaman

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAMN. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Kaman by 236.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Kaman by 99.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaman by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kaman during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Kaman by 55.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.