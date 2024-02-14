DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Sets New 1-Year High at $120.57

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $120.57 and last traded at $120.10, with a volume of 456421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.31.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on DoorDash from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on DoorDash from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

The firm has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.27 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.20.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $65,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,754,897.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $367,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,812,021.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $65,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,754,897.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,200 shares of company stock worth $48,264,179 in the last 90 days. 9.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

