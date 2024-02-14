CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, a growth of 252.8% from the January 15th total of 32,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 110,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

CN Energy Group. Trading Up 10.0 %

CNEY stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. CN Energy Group. has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15.

Get CN Energy Group. alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CN Energy Group. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CN Energy Group. by 946.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 226,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CN Energy Group. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

About CN Energy Group.

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also generates and supplies biomass electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CN Energy Group. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CN Energy Group. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.