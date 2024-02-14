Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.74

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.74 and last traded at $12.69, with a volume of 3836618 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEVA. Jefferies Financial Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $392,945.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,062.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 184,642.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 27,711,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,656,000 after purchasing an additional 27,696,340 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 316.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 18,718,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,949,000 after acquiring an additional 14,218,556 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 31,614,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779,003 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $80,791,000. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 24,213,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

