Short Interest in First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA) Expands By 280.0%

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 280.0% from the January 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of First Seacoast Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSEA. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp by 250.7% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 138,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 99,013 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in First Seacoast Bancorp by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 78,896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Seacoast Bancorp by 376.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 27,979 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Seacoast Bancorp by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 27,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Seacoast Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

First Seacoast Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

FSEA opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.40.

About First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

