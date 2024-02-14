AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) Short Interest Update

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a growth of 287.1% from the January 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AltC Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE ALCC opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44. AltC Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $11.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AltC Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALCC. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,585,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,336,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,217,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $6,159,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AltC Acquisition Company Profile

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

