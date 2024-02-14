Short Interest in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Expands By 322.9%

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 322.9% from the January 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ KBWY opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.37. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $22.12. The company has a market cap of $205.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a $0.1313 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWY. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 283.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 801,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,616,000 after acquiring an additional 592,052 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,601,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 445,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 143,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 76,946 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 99,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.