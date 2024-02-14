Short Interest in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Expands By 322.9%

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 322.9% from the January 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ KBWY opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.37. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $22.12. The company has a market cap of $205.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.25.
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a $0.1313 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd.
Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Company Profile
The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 5 top office REITs to buy now
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- It’s time to put Shopify stock back on the buy list
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 5 best fintech stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.