Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) CEO Christopher M. Courtney Buys 400 Shares

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher M. Courtney acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $10,612.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 220,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,852,252.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Oak Valley Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OVLY opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.24. The stock has a market cap of $201.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.38. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.67 million during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 39.97%.

Oak Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. Oak Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.03%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oak Valley Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Oak Valley Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVLY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 27.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

