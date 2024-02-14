Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI) Director Acquires 3,400 Shares of Stock

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI – Get Free Report) Director David Loren Neuhauser acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,702.00.
David Loren Neuhauser also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 2nd, David Loren Neuhauser bought 6,400 shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,456.00.
- On Friday, January 26th, David Loren Neuhauser purchased 24,100 shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.42 per share, with a total value of C$106,522.00.
- On Friday, January 12th, David Loren Neuhauser acquired 2,000 shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.71 per share, with a total value of C$9,420.00.
- On Tuesday, December 12th, David Loren Neuhauser bought 600 shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,054.00.
- On Wednesday, November 29th, David Loren Neuhauser purchased 800 shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.83 per share, with a total value of C$4,664.00.
- On Monday, November 20th, David Loren Neuhauser acquired 1,300 shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,618.00.
Kolibri Global Energy Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of TSE KEI opened at C$4.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$143.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.41. Kolibri Global Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$3.82 and a 1-year high of C$6.92.
About Kolibri Global Energy
Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil, gas clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.
