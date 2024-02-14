Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Director Jamie Levy Purchases 83,500 Shares of Stock

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM – Get Free Report) Director Jamie Levy purchased 83,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,787.50.

Jamie Levy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 12th, Jamie Levy acquired 16,500 shares of Generation Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$2,970.00.

Generation Mining Stock Down 8.5 %

TSE GENM opened at C$0.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.29. Generation Mining Limited has a one year low of C$0.17 and a one year high of C$0.70. The firm has a market cap of C$50.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Generation Mining Company Profile

Generation Mining Limited, a mineral exploration and development stage company, focuses on base and precious metal deposits in Canada. It explores for molybdenum, tungsten, palladium, copper, platinum, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Marathon Palladium and Copper project covering an area of 22,000 hectares located in north-western Ontario.

