TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR) Insider TNR GOLD CORP. Sells 560,000 Shares of Stock

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report) insider TNR GOLD CORP. sold 560,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total transaction of C$30,800.00.
TNR Gold Trading Down 8.3 %
Shares of TNR stock opened at C$0.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.76. TNR Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.05 and a 12 month high of C$0.08.
TNR Gold Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TNR Gold
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 5 top office REITs to buy now
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- It’s time to put Shopify stock back on the buy list
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 5 best fintech stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for TNR Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TNR Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.