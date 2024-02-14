TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR) Insider TNR GOLD CORP. Sells 560,000 Shares of Stock

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report) insider TNR GOLD CORP. sold 560,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total transaction of C$30,800.00.

TNR Gold Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of TNR stock opened at C$0.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.76. TNR Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.05 and a 12 month high of C$0.08.

Get TNR Gold alerts:

TNR Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. It holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. The company also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for TNR Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TNR Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.